OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of Oklahomans converged on the state Capitol Monday to press for increased transparency and accountability from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Many who attended the Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation rally said they remain frustrated by what they view as a lack of transparency surrounding OTA’s $5 billion, 15-year turnpike infrastructure expansion plan. Transportation officials have said the expansion will help alleviate congestion in urban areas and add interchanges along some of Oklahoma’s most antiquated rural routes.
Some at the rally said they were concerned with plans to construct 50 miles of new six-lane tollways in Cleveland County.
But despite their calls for action, there’s been little appetite this session to advance legislation that supporters insist would help increase transparency and accountability within the state agency. Only one of about a dozen legislative measures aimed at OTA still remains eligible to become law. The rest failed to garner enough support to advance.
“We were quite disappointed they didn’t get heard,” said Randy Carter after the rally. The Cleveland County proposed turnpike expansion would potentially impact his home, and during the rally, Carter accused OTA of not being transparent and open. Carter said much of the legislation that failed to advance would have gone a long way toward improving transparency and accountability.
State Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, authored the only reform measure that did advance. The bill, which cleared the state House, overhauls how the agency’s board of directors is appointed by giving the Legislature the power to appoint four of the six members. Currently, the governor has sole appointment power.
Sterling said it’s “very ridiculous” that he first learned about the multi-billion dollar expansion project not from OTA but from constituents. He said OTA should be involving all stakeholders, including lawmakers and city and county leaders, when making expansion decisions.
“If they’re doing everything right, they’re being transparent, then there shouldn’t be anything that they should be afraid of,” Sterling said. “(They should be) having those conversations with city governments and individuals.”
He said he ran two other bills, which were “more impactful,” but didn’t advance. He hopes House Bill 2263, which is now eligible to be heard in the state Senate, will ensure greater accountability.
“The OTA believes we are transparent and accountable and will continue to work in that vein,” said Lara O’Leary, a spokeswoman for the agency, in an email.
She also said OTA will continue to provide information to legislators to assist their decision-making on issues related to transportation and, in particular, toll roads.
“The executive branch's appointment authority for the OTA's board members has served the state well since 1947 when the Legislature created it,” O’Leary said. “Since the OTA only works on legislatively authorized routes, all members of the legislature are provided the opportunity to vote.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it is “surprising” and “a little confusing” that more OTA-related legislation is no longer on track to become law this year.
He also said he expects Sterling’s bill will face “an uphill battle” in the state Senate.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said he unsuccessfully ran a bill that he viewed as “a reasonable approach.” Senate Bill 199 would have created a joint legislative task force to look at OTA’s functions, procedures and policies.
“It would have given more accountability and oversight to OTA,” he said.
Standridge also held an interim study that probed possible reforms to OTA and its processes.
“If I had my way, there would be something strong left that would rein (OTA) in,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
