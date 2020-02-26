The Northeastern State University Capitola “Cappi” Wadley Reading & Technology Center will host Literacy Night on Tuesday, March 10, 3:30-6:30 p.m., on the third floor of Bagley Hall. The event is free and open to school-aged children and their parents.
The Literacy Night, themed “Under the Big Top,” will allow all students to take part in creative activities that provide a unique view of literacy. The activities are meant to be fun and engaging, but also provide students with learning strategies they can use in their classrooms.
Dancing, face painting, reading aloud, and bean bag tosses are just a few of the activities that will be happening. Children will also have the chance to win prizes and books to take home with them.
While providing strategies for learning, the event will also provide an opportunity for students in the community to learn outside of the classroom.
“Literacy night is a unique learning experience,” said Rebecca Limore, experienced reading tutor, teacher candidate and event planner. “We are inviting students into a space where they can feel supported and be successful. We understand that to some students reading seems intimidating. With that in mind, literacy night was designed to be enjoyable and suitable for all ages and levels of readers.”
Limore said those working the event value the support that the Center gets from area families and teachers.
“All children need a community that supports them and sees their value. This type of community is created by family, friends and teachers,” she said. “For our students, we work to be a part of that community. We meet students where they're at and foster a sense of belonging in order to give them the courage to struggle.”
No registration is required for this event.
In the Center, candidates in Northeastern State's education programs provide tutorial assistance to students in the second semester of grades 1-12. These teacher candidates help young students overcome reading deficiencies, while they learn appropriate assessment techniques, administer those assessments, and create lessons and activities to strengthen student weaknesses and sharpen student strengths, all under the supervision of NSU faculty.
In addition to in-depth tutoring services, the Center also offers computer assisted learning to community learners and NSU students through the Center for Study of Literacy, an ever-growing library of books and audiobooks, and language development through the use of Duolingo software.
