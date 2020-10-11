Capt. James Bell named NSU director of public safety

Captain James Bell has been named director of public safety for Northeastern State University.
Bell has served as the interim director of public safety at NSU since July 1, and has served the public as a police officer for 28 years. He came to NSU in 2008 from Pasadena, Texas, where he worked as a patrolman, crime scene investigator, detective, and crime scene analyst.
"I am excited to continue the community policing model I helped to bring about, and I am looking forward to building relationships with our university community to foster crime prevention and enhance our learning environment," Bell said.
At NSU, Bell has been responsible for hiring, budget development, training, and providing guidance for officers on all three of NSU's campuses. He supervised all sexual assault and domestic violence investigations and developed victim-focused policies, in addition to developing and implementing a central dispatch system, and bringing radio communication to all three campuses.
"I was very impressed by the 2,500-plus law enforcement service training hours he acquired in a range of topics from active shooter to hostage negotiations," said NSU President Steve Turner. "His thoughtful and measured approach to decision-making, education and experience ensure the success of NSU's Police Department."
Bell was unanimously recommended by the director of Public Safety Screening Committee and the Northeastern State University Cabinet. Dr. Cari Keller, dean of the Graduate College, served as chair for the search.
"Capt. Bell brings a wealth of experience in public safety, a history of collaborating with key staff and faculty on important campus safety matters and a passion for working with others to ensure student success," Keller said. "I'm grateful to the committee members for their time and service in this important search."
