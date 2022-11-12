Northeastern State University and Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, Inc. welcomed veterans, state leaders, and other community members for a special "Veterans Salute" event Thursday, Nov. 10.
The program encouraged attendees to not only celebrate and give thanks to veterans during this time of year, but to also learn from their knowledge and talents gained during their years of service.
Special guest Retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson performed the national anthem to kick off the night’s festivities. Wilson has garnered national recognition for his singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America" at professional sporting events and other high-profile events across the country.
Captain Charlie Plumb, renowned fighter pilot and prisoner of war, headlined the event with a motivational discussion on perseverance.
“Six birthdays. Six Christmases. Six Thanksgivings,” Plumb said about the amount of time he spent in captivity.
Plumb was held as a prisoner of war for 2,103 days in North Vietnam after being shot down on his 75th mission only five days before the end of his tour.
He retired from the United States Navy with the rank of captain after 31 years of service to his country. He now travels the world and has addressed more than 5,000 audiences about his life and career.
During his speech, Plumb explained that while most people cannot directly relate to his story as a prisoner of war, everyone can understand having problems to overcome in their own life.
“Because if you were afraid, if you were ever lonely, if you were ever disenfranchised or hated, or had a relationship that didn't work — all these things put people into the same kind of tailspin that I was in,” said Plumb.
Being able to connect with people through his story is what Plumb said has kept him going on his travels and appearances over the years. He hopes that audiences will remember that nothing worth having comes without challenges and that trials and setbacks can actually be opportunities in disguise.
“There’s great value in getting blown out of the sky once in a while,” said Plumb.
Plumb met with guests after the event to visit and distributed copies of his book “I’m No Hero: A POW Story.”
The event was sponsored by NeoHealth, the NeoHealth Touching Lives Foundation, and NSU.
“As an NSU employee, as a veteran, I can’t think of a better evening and better people to spend it with,” said NSU Vice President for Academic Affairs and retired Marine Dr. Debbie Landry.
