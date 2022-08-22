Power outages are being reported after a vehicle crashed into an electric pole on East Downing Street.
The Tahlequah Public Works Authority made an announcement on its Facebook page in regard to a two-vehicle crash at the Circle S laundry mat Monday afternoon. Some power has been restored, but many residents in that area are without power.
TPWA advised crews are working to get the pole repaired as soon as they can. No new updates had been provided by press time.
