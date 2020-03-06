Mark Hodson State Farm will host a Car Seat Checkup Event on Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at 914 S. Muskogee Ave.
The Car Seat Checkup Event is to instruct parents on how to properly install their children's car seat or booster seat; verify the car seat has not been in an accident; and check the expiration date.
A limited number of car seats will be available for $10, but the child must be present or the expectant mother within two months of delivery, and the guardian has to show proof of government assistance, such as WIC, food stamps, or Sooner Care. A maximum of one seat per child and two seats per family will be allowed.
The event will also feature nationally certified technicians, and representatives of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Tahlequah Police Department, and a to help check car seats. This will also offer an opportunity for kids to get used to the police officers and to not be afraid of them. The Good Neighbor State Farm Bear Mascot will be on site for pictures, and teddy bears will be handed out to the kids who attend.
For more information, contact Stanley Young at 918-115-1372 or stanley.young.xmail@statefarm.com.
