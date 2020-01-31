Organic mulches are utilized by local gardeners to conserve moisture, suppress weeds, and modify soil temperature. These mulches have the advantage of being biodegradable. They will eventually decompose and be consumed by microorganisms thereby adding to the soil organic matter content and improving overall soil quality.
Organic mulches contain a lot of carbon and very little nitrogen. In order for the microbes to break down mulches, they require additional nitrogen. Adding large quantities of organic mulch to the soil can immobilize available nitrogen.
If the mulch has a C:N ratio greater than 20:1, nitrogen fertilizer should be added when the mulch is incorporated. The amount of nitrogen that needs to be added depends on the type of mulch used. Wood products are very high in carbon and sawdust, because it is so fine and can tie up lots of nitrogen quickly. Each ton of sawdust added to the soil will require 40 pounds of nitrogen to facilitate the decomposition and mineralize the elements so the next crop can use them.
Oak leaves require 30 pounds of nitrogen for each ton incorporated into the garden soil. Grass clippings have a carbon to nitrogen ration of 25:1 and require only about 10 pounds of nitrogen to be added to the soil for each one ton used.
Some mulches or soil amendments do not need any nitrogen added. Alfalfa hay, animal manure, and soybean hulls all have a carbon to nitrogen ration of less than 20:1.
Organic matter has many benefits in the soil. It improves drainage and aeration of the root zone. It holds moisture that is readily available to plant roots and serves as a source of plant nutrients. However, these benefits are attained only after the organic matter has decomposed and the carbon material is converted to humus. In order for that to happen in time for the next crop, nitrogen should be added to the soil in the fall.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.