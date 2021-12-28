Card skimmers a nonissue in Tahlequah

Gas pump card skimmers may be relatively common in other parts of the state and country, but local law enforcement said it’s not something they deal with.
A card skimmer device can be attached to more than just card readers at the gas pump. They can be attached to ATMs and other payment terminals, and those are able to collect card numbers.
It may be difficult to spot a skimmer, but people are advised to check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel.
According to Forbes, skimmers are placed on top of the card reader and it will stick out at an odd angle. Gas pumps will typically have security tape, or a sticker, over the panel.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers don’t see a lot of skimmers placed on gas pumps or ATMs in town.
“Usually, when we someone’s card information is fraudulently obtained in Tahlequah, it’s an employee who simply writes down the information or takes a picture of their card when they scan it. It’s somewhere when you hand somebody your card and they go swipe it for you and that’s typically what we see,” said King.
King said those who have had their card information stolen should contact their bank immediately, and then authorities to file the report.
“The bank is typically your first step to turn your card off and then file the report with us, and then you can go back to the bank with the police report to get your money back a lot of times,” said King.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office hasn’t had a report of card skimmers found at gas stations or banks.
“The skimmer, we haven’t had any reports of anything like that ever that I can remember,” he said.
A good rule of thumb is to use the credit or debt card machine inside gas stations rather than paying outside at the pumps. Using only official bank ATMs and covering the pin pad while entering a pin number to block cameras are also advised.
The charges one can get from obtaining card information illegally include credit card fraud, or obtaining money or merchandise by false pretenses.
