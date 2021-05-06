Career fair links up NSU seniors, alumni

A career fair this week aimed to connect graduating Northeastern State University seniors and alumni with job recruiters.
In past years, the career fair would take place in person, but this year the event was done online May 5-6, presented by Hire Oklahoma.
The event also links NSU alumni with former students from other universities, including the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma City University, University of Central Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University, and others.
The virtual fair allowed employers, who may still have travel restrictions, to still scout for their companies or organizations.
“In this pandemic, lots of employers have had travel restrictions, but because of how it is set up, they are able to still recruit,” said NSU Career Events Specialist Kandra Medlin.
For seven years, NSU has maintained a healthy relationship with Higher Talent, a New York-based organization that runs HireOklahoma and puts on the event.
“We have a niche in the multi-university career fair and do 25 events a year, having 100 employees and 10,000 job-seekers, and we bring in a lot of employers,” said Jeffrey Nortman, president of Hire Talent.
He explained that when COVID-19 hit, they developed their own digital platform designed to emulate what would happen in person. In the past, they put on statewide programs in large event centers, such as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. This year, students met in virtual group sessions on Wednesday, to get to know potential employers. There, they were able to sign up for individual interviews for the following day.
This year’s career fair featured 53 employers from a variety of fields, including education, accounting, engineering, counseling, consulting, finance, health care, investment and banking, media, sales, and technology.
“There are industries for everyone,” said Medlin.
In years past, many NSU alumni have been able to line up work from the career fair, which is why the university was happy to work with HireOklahoma again. Employers also seemed pleased with the quality of talent that they are able to recruit.
"We can tell employers are happy with the talent here because they reach out and come back to our events. In 2019, 25 events were sold out, based on space. We can only have so many employers in the hall,” said Nortman.
One of the most appealing aspects of the career fair to schools and alumni is that employers and sponsors pay for the space, which makes the event free. It is a win-win for universities, alumni, employers, and the Hire Talent team, organizers said.
