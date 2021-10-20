Tahlequah High School and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce brought together students, businesses, and area organizations on Wednesday, Oct. 20, for their annual Career Fair, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“What I love about the career fair is that I get to help expose these young minds to all of the possible jobs and avenues to help them reach kinds of careers,” said Jenn Garvin, membership and economic development manager for TACC. “It was really exciting to see them get excited.
Attendees included Northeastern Health System, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Indian Capital Technology Center, Indian Capital Technology Center Health Careers, Northeastern State University, NSU Graduate Programs, T-Mobile, Air National Guard, NEO Health, BancFirst, East Coast Migrant Head Start Project, Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services, Stuteville Ford, Newk’s, Everise, Riverhawk Nutrition, and Wild Turtle Nutrition.
Businesses did different things to engage the students. NHS brought in two CPR dummies for demonstration and played games with the students, while Stuteville Ford supplied a 2020 black Ford Mustang for onlookers to gawk at.
“I think that they were really excited. This got their ears perked. It showed the kids what they can do in this town,” said Garvin.
The career fair took up 27 tables, which were filled with information, brochures, and handouts.
“ICTC brought seven different tables because they had a lot of different programs,” said Madeline Anele, TPS teacher. “Our students hear about ICTC, but they may not have known about the kinds of options they offer.”
Anna Haas, a recruiter from ICTC, came to meet juniors, seniors, and recent graduates who want to augment their education. For juniors and seniors, they offer part-time programs wherein they attend ICTC for half of the day, and the high school for the other half. Those who have graduated from high school can attend part-time or full-time.
“It is a great opportunity for students to explore their career options while they are still in high school and find a good fit, while introducing them to different opportunities,” said Haas. “We have 12 different programs at our Tahlequah campus, ranging from heavy equipment to adult practical nursing.”
They also have a new electrical program that allows students a pathway to earn their Oklahoma Electrician Journeyman's license.
Organizers of this event said fairs like these are important to the community because they remind students they can have a successful career and achieve their goals without leaving home.
“A lot of kids think they have to move away to have the life that they want, when really there’s a lot of resources and opportunities here. The career fair connects our students, who are exploring different paths, with businesses who need the new generation to come in and keep them alive,” said Anele.
