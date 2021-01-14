Career Services serves up hot cocoa, cool advice

Some people go to college for the experience, some go for the memories, and some go for the opportunities it presents. But nearly everyone who attends higher education classes hopes to build a career, and at Northeastern State University, Career Services helps students in this pursuit.
“Our hope is that by offering programming and support services through coaching and counseling appointments, we are able to equip individuals with the skills to successfully navigate their future careers,” said Shannon Schwaebler, director of Career Services. “By and large, students go to college to get a good or better job, and we believe our services support individuals to reach that goal.”
To assist students with their goals, Career Services holds many events throughout the year. On Jan. 13, Career Services staffers gave out hot chocolate and other goodies to students while they helped them set up their Handshake accounts. Handshake is a program that allows students to share their interests, skills and accomplishments with potential companies.
Events such as this one serve as a quick pit stop for students as they go on about their day.
“All NSU students have a Handshake account, but the account must be activated,” said Schwaebler. “By hosting events such as this, we are able to quickly walk a student through the activation process and familiarize them with the system they will use throughout their time at NSU."
Handshake also allows for ease of access in communicating with Career Services. It not only assists students in having a conversation with counselors under the Career Services umbrella, but it also allows them to search for jobs and internships, and network with colleagues and companies.
“Students and alumni can use the platform to connect with our office to make an appointment with one of three career counselors, search for jobs, part- and full-time, and internships, as well as connect with employers and other Handshake student users, said Schwaebler. “This is a great way to reach and connect with a pool of qualified candidates for opportunities within their organization.”
NSU has been using Handshake since 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.