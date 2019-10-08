The Annual Carnegie Room Book Sale will be held at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., Friday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
It's hosted by Tahlequah Friends of the Library, and offerings will include lots of fiction and a huge selection of children’s books, as well as numerous other categories. In the words of a TFOL member who is organizing materials, there is a lot of “really good stuff,” most of which came from several large donations.
Hardbacks are 50 cents, and paperbacks are 10 cents.
All proceeds from the sale will be used to support the library and its many programs for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.