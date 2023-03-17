Carter's visit was among the best of times

Jimmy Carter was the first president I voted for.
Carter, a little-known Georgia governor, had defeated Gerald Ford in 1976. It was fall 1980, and I was a junior at Northeastern State University. I was excited it was my first presidential election, but my excitement turned to disappointment when he was not re-elected.
I followed his life after he lost the presidency and watched him become a great leader - one of the most recognized in the world. He believed every person should have affordable housing. In the 1980s and 1990s, he traveled with Habitat for Humanity, building houses.
In 1982, he and his wife, Rosalynn, opened the Carter Center. That was the year I graduated from NSU. The Carter Center became known for the trips abroad to help countries with election monitoring. This allowed Carter to spend many years educating people on global advocacy for democracy, public health, and human rights. He received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
After graduating from NSU, I had spent five years teaching high school journalism in Joplin, Missouri, and a year finishing a Master's degree in Public Relations from Pittsburg State University. I returned to Oklahoma right in time for my 10-year high school reunion, unemployed, but highly educated. I was living with my parents and knew that was not a good long-term plan.
I started reading the help wanted ads in the newspaper and ran across an ad for a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press. The person to call was the managing editor, Kim Poindexter. I had gone to school with her at NSU, was active in a little sisters' organization she was a part of, and worked with her on the student newspaper.
I called her and she said, "You are overqualified for the job."
I said, "Kim, I am living with my parents, and I will be fine reporting the news."
We talked for a few more minutes and she said she would call me back. She did, and I went in for an interview and was told the news editor was leaving and I could have that job.
Accepting the job at TDP was one of the best decisions I ever made. I was able to cover a multitude of events, speakers, and entertainers that, if I were at a larger publication, would not have been the case.
In 1989, I was given the opportunity to cover former president Carter's visit to NSU. Kim had a 9-month-old at home and asked if I would cover his visit.
"I know how much you love Jimmy Carter," she said.
It was awesome. The photographer, James Garner, and I went to the press conference. Afterward, Carter met with the student Habitat for Humanity group and I told James I was waiting by the elevator to shake his hand. We did, and James took a photo of me shaking Carter's hand - and it was great.
Working at the TDP opened a lot of doors for me and helped me strengthen my teaching skills and learn how to teach students not to be afraid of talking with people and networking with people. Kim was great, and the publisher, Brad Sugg ,was funny, nice, and crazy all at the same time. I met everyone in town, and two years later, when I left to teach at NSU, I knew I was ready to teach journalists what they needed to succeed.
When Kim called recently and talked to me about writing a retrospective on Carter's visit, I said yes - not because the man is ill, but because of all the great memories I have from 35-plus years ago.
Dr. Dana Eversole, who was Tahlequah Daily Press news editor at the time of Carter's visit, is now an NSU professor and chair of Communications and Media Studies.
