CARTER'S WISDOM: Former NSU President W. Roger Webb recalls when a past U.S. president came to town

Nearly 35 years ago, Northeastern State University President Roger W. Webb was determined to shake things up.
He wanted to bring a former president to campus to shine a spotlight on NSU, the Cherokee Nation, and Tahlequah. He chose Jimmy Carter.
James Earl Carter Jr. served as the 39th president of the U.S. from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, he was previously a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967, and the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.
As of March 17, Carter, 98, is at home, and Hospice had been called.
"I wanted to bring a former president to campus as well as entertainers and speakers," said Webb. "The campus had Renaissance and then Kaleidoscope."
Webb began working with the Carter Center through phone calls and regular mail, and found out Carter really liked Sequoyah.
"I was so delighted when I found out he would come to campus and deliver a lecture and commission the first collegiate Habitat for Humanity group in the state," said Webb.
He was unsure how Tahlequah would react to Carter, since Carter's presidency was not deemed effective.
"The country was not in a good mood. He had a reputation for having one of the highest IQs of all the presidents, and I could never understand how his administration could have been such a mess," Webb said. "His approval rating when he left office was 34%, yet he became more popular the older he got."
Webb's theory is that Carter came into office as an outsider and never adjusted to Washington, nor did he want to.
"President Carter was always respected for his honesty. This is a quality I'm not sure every former president, or even the current president, can claim," Webb said. "Also, the economy or public morale could never seem to get going during his term. which he described as a 'malaise.'"
But Carter was so well-received in Cherokee County the event was moved to Gable Field, and Carter spoke for almost three hours to a packed stadium.
"It went really well," said Webb. "He was curious about everything. He was a bright and intelligent person."
Webb said Carter could have left the White House a bitter person, but took another path.
"He was a Christian and he was not ashamed of his faith," said Webb. "He committed himself to building homes and volunteering."
Carter told the crowd at Gable Field this was one of the larger crowds he had spoken to since leaving office.
Secret Service agents were the only individuals who accompanied Carter to NSU.
"We had invited him to stay at Rosamund [House], built in 1888, and to sign our charter to the new Habitat for NSU and Tahlequah. He also spoke at a banquet for our Foundation and students," said Webb. "I was impressed that he stood for more than 30 minutes, taking pictures with guests."
Webb recalled the conversation he and Carter had during the dinner.
"Of course, I was there to listen, not to talk," said Webb. "The only debate we had, I lost. He was interested in the founding of the Seminary, Sequoyah, and Cherokee history. When I mentioned the Sequoyah Syllabary, he said, 'You know he wrote the syllabary in Tennessee'. I replied, 'No, I thought he worked on it both in Tennessee and in Oklahoma.' We ultimately decided he was right. You can't question Jimmy Carter's memory. We may have both been wrong in that some say he finished it in Alabama. It doesn't matter, because his work led to the literacy of the Cherokee people."
Carter said on that warm, end-of-summer night that Americans should be concerned with promoting world peace and attacking environmental issues that the nation faced at that time. Carter addressed a near-capacity crowd Sept. 20, 1989, during a brief visit to Oklahoma that also included Carl Albert Junior College. He had returned just two days earlier from a trip to Nicaragua and was scheduled a day later to meet with President George H.W. Bush at the White House.
"Current events affect our lives," Carter told more than 5,500 people at the stadium. "Our nation is a unique institution that provides one of the greatest bonds for our people: our desire for freedom."
He said people are different, and so are presidents. But that trait makes American even stronger.
"Our country is so strong that we can't be successfully challenged by military power on earth," he said. "The greatest of the nation is determined by you and me."
Carter urged a film commitment to worldwide peace and harmony, especially from nation's leaders. He criticized former President Ronald Reagan's policies in the Middle East, saying the U.S. has not been actively involved in the peace process in Lebanon since the Camp David agreement during the Carter presidency.
The Plains, Georgia, Democrat has spent much of his time globetrotting on a quest to promote peace since leaving the White House.
While attending the recent inauguration of Venezuelan President Carlos Andres Perez, he met with Nicaraguan President Danier Ortega to discuss proposals for peace in Central America. He also convened negotiations this year in Atlanta between the Marxist-Leninist government of Ethiopia and Eritrean rebels to end a 25- year civil war.
While in Nicaragua, Carter attended three lengthy meetings with Ortega and other presidential candidates. Carter is chairman of a group of government heads who would monitor the Feb. 25, 1990, elections in the country to ensure fairness and honesty prevailed.
Cater said back then that although the U.S. has traditionally been recognized as the "champion of environmental quality," many improvements are still needed, and Americans should also be concerned with the environment of the entire world.
"Rain forests are being destroyed everywhere. Although these things may be happening thousands of miles away, they still affect us," he said.
Carter said deadly diseases, particularly AIDS, were running rampant in Third World countries, and Americans should give this issue high priority.
"In Zambia [Africa] hospitals, 24% of the babies born already have AIDS. There's no way they will live beyond the age of 7," he said. "In the rich hospitals in Zambia, 21% of the babies are born with AIDS. This is not from homosexual activity or intravenous drug use. It's from husbands and wives."
Officials with Carter Center, among other things, have acted as intermediaries between warring factions in countries, monitored Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's addresses to the USSR, and worked on eliminating worldwide disease.
One disease the center has focused on are guinea worms infestations. Carter said the worms, which are transmitted through dirty drinking water, can grow to several feet in length inside a human host, where they reproduce and inflict great pain.
"We have shown the people how to strain their water," he said.
The center has set a target date of 1990 to wipe out polio cases in the western hemisphere, Carter said.
Leaders of other countries will have a great impact on the future, Carter told the crowd. He referred to his belief that Gorbachev could be a benefit.
"We don't need to fear Gorbachev," he said.
Carter commented three times on his defeat by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election. He reminded the crowd that Reagan won with less than 51% of the vote.
Carter criticized Reagan's financial backing of the Contras in the war with Nicaragua and said the national deficit tripled during the former California governor's eight years in office.
When Carter and his predecessor, former President Gerald Ford, attended a conference, Carter asked Ford what changes had been made at the house on Pennsylvania Avenue since 1980. Carter said Ford confessed that he, too, had been omitted from Reagan's guest list.
"Not only were Democrats not invited back, but neither were Republicans," said Carter.
Although Carter objected to many of Reagan's policies and peculiarities, he was quick to praise his successor. He told the crowd the first Bush administration deserved high marks. Carter commended Bush for his efforts to help the Colombian government combat its massive drug cartel and the use of the military in the war on drugs.
Carter said he would never run again for public office, and he kept his word - but he added he would like to see his party control the White House once again. Indeed, after four years, Bush was defeated by Democrat Bill Clinton.
Carter ultimately left his audience with food for thought, urging those in attendance to consider modern issues.
"Think about what I've said. Search for truth and new ideas. Reach out with compassion and - excuse the expression - love," he said. "Death, disease, starvation, debts, war and environmental destruction - these affect all of us."
