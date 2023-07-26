Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer training will begin Aug. 14.
Individuals over the age of 21 interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA of Cherokee Country at 918-456-8788 to request an application and arrange for an interview. Applications are available at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St., or online at www.cherokeecasa.org. The deadline for applications is Aug. 7, 2023.
Across the United States more than 750,000 children are living under the protective supervision of a state court because their parents or caregivers have abused, neglected, or abandoned them. The lucky ones will be in the court system for only a year or 18 months.
CASA of Cherokee Country is a local volunteer program that recruits and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings in Cherokee and Adair County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. More than 300 abused and/or neglected children were found in these three courts in 2022.
Certification will be granted upon completion of the 30-hour training course and six hours of courtroom observation. Interviews, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to training. No special education or experience is required.
CASA volunteer advocates are independent voices for young victims ranging in age from newborn to 18. They are men and women who gather information to present to juvenile judges, working alongside attorneys and case workers as sworn officers of the court.
The focus of their objective appraisal is the best interest of the child. Their goal is to see each child placed in a safe, permanent home.
