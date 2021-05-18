CASA celebrates volunteers through day of recognition

Supporters registered for the Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardians Ad Litem Inaugural Volunteers Day Virtual Celebration,hosted by the National CASA/GAL Association for Children and FosterStrong on Tuesday, May 18, to highlight contributions of volunteers throughout the country.
The goal of CASA of Cherokee Country is to provide advocacy to children in custody of the Department of Human Services. The nonprofit organization relies on volunteers to give their time, talent, and voice to support children for whom they advocate. In commemoration of these unpaid workers, CASA has dedicated May 18 to honor their services.
Dozens of such volunteers have served throughout Green Country. One is Charlene White, who signed up in 2019. The process requires 30 hours of training, and it is open to anyone who has the time and heart to serve.
“We speak for the children who have come from abused or neglected homes or from parents who abuse narcotics,” said White. “The state removes the children from their home, and from within Cherokee County, Adair County, and Little Kansas, we go to the homes to confirm what is reported.”
After children are removed, volunteers follow up with them as they are placed into foster care. A judge decides whether to return them to their biological parents or keep them in custody until permanent homes can be found.
Volunteers visit the homes of the children and also go to court, where they sit with the youngsters and testify on their behalf. They work with both the DHS and Indian Health Services by evaluating children with whom they come into contact.
“We get to give our evaluation of the child, who has seen the child, their condition, and we assess their medical needs. We get to see the child face to face to make sure they have no bruises and no mistreatment,” said White.
She has worked with an infant who suffered from neonatal abstinence syndrome, caused when mothers use narcotics during the pregnancy.
“He had so many health issues from narcotics. They said he’d never walk; he walked. They said he’d never see; he does. That is my blessing from God: to be able to step in and help. The purpose of CASA is to place a child in a loving caring home, and we stay with that case until the very end,” said White.
She explained that to know she has helped a child to live a better life with adoptive parents brings joy to her soul, and she is still able to keep in touch with the child on behalf of whom she advocated through telecommunications.
“I had tears of joy when this wonderful family got to adopt my child,” she added.
Volunteers are asked to visit the homes of the biological parents, the foster parents, and later the adoptive parents. They also drive to court and make other trips. To volunteers like White, these sacrifices are worth it.
Since 2010, CASA volunteers across the country have donated 60 million hours to advocating for children who have faced abuse or neglect. Members of the U.S. Congress addressed CASA volunteers with a virtual celebration to commemorate the work volunteers perform to improve the lives of young people, and to give them a better chance at life.
You can help
To learn more about the CASA program and becoming a CASA volunteer child advocate, contact CASA of Cherokee Country at 918-456-8788, or stop by the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St. in Tahlequah from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.