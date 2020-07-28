Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers to serve as independent voices for victims of child abuse and-or neglect.
More than 200 such children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Tribal Court in calendar year 2019. CASA volunteer child advocates were able to serve 84 of those children.
Clearly the need for more CASA volunteer advocates is great, according to Jo Prout, CASA executive director. More advocates would enable more children to benefit from the life-changing results accomplished by CASA volunteers.
Virtual volunteer training will begin Aug. 17. A virtual preliminary interview is required, and background checks and references are conducted prior to enrollment in the training course. The virtual training course will take five weeks to complete. Certification is granted when the prospective advocate completes the 30-hour training course plus the six hours of courtroom observation.
CASA volunteer advocates are men and women from all walks of life. No special experience or education is required. They are appointed by a judge as officers of the court, gathering information and focusing on the best interests of the child. Their ultimate goal is a safe, permanent home for each child. Although it varies from case to case, being a court-appointed special advocate usually means devoting about 10 to 15 hours a month to a case for 12 to 18 months.
CASA serves young victims of abuse in Cherokee County District Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Individuals over age 21 who are interested in becoming advocates should phone CASA at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788 as soon as possible to request an application and schedule an interview. Applications for training are available online at www.cherokeecasa.org. The CASA office is at 201 E. Delaware St. The deadline for receipt of applications is Aug. 10.
