April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country stands ready to help.
Child abuse and neglect affect children of every age, race, and family income level. However, research has identified many factors relating to the child, family, community, and society that are associated with an increased risk of child abuse and neglect. Studies have also shown that when multiple risk factors are present, the risk is greater.
"Child abuse is epidemic in our state and across the country," said Jo Prout, executive director of CASA of Cherokee Country. "A report from the Children's Defense Fund tells us that in the U.S., a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds, and right now, there are more than 102,000 abused and neglected children in foster care awaiting adoption in the U.S. In the three courts served by CASA of Cherokee Country, there are presently more than 200 young victims of abuse and neglect."
Families placed under stress by poverty, divorce, or a child's disability; overwhelmed single parents with little support; young mothers and fathers unprepared for the responsibilities of raising a child, are all at greater risk. Prout said some families are stressed by worries about employment, health, substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, or other problems, or are simply unaware of how to care for their children's basic needs.
More than four children die in the U.S. each day as a result of child abuse, Prout said. Studies conducted by the Child Welfare League of America have found there is an increased likelihood of future delinquency and crime in children experiencing abuse and neglect. A child abused or neglected has a 59 percent increased likelihood of being arrested as a juvenile, a 28 percent increased likelihood of being arrested as an adult, and a 30 percent increased likelihood of being arrested for a violent crime.
"Studies show that in the U.S. one in every four female children will be sexually abused by age 16, and that one in every six male children will be sexually abused by the age of 16," said Prout. "A history of child abuse or neglect has been associated with increased risk of mental illness, substance abuse, developmental disabilities and learning problems, social problems with other children and with adults, lack of success in school, alcohol and other drug use, domestic violence, chronic illnesses."
A recent report by Childhelp USA states abused teens are more likely to engage in sexual risk-taking, with 25 percent more likely to experience teen pregnancy. In addition, as many as two-thirds of the people in treatment for drug abuse in the U.S. report being abused as children. More than a third of adolescents with a report of abuse or neglect will have a substance use disorder before their 18th birthday - three times as likely as those without a report of abuse or neglect.
"Sadly, 30 percent of abused and neglected children will abuse or neglect their own children; 80 percent of 21-year-old individuals who were abused as children meet criteria for at least one psychological disorder; 14 percent of all men in prison in the U.S. were abused as children; and 36 percent of all women in prison in the US were abused as children," Prout said.
One analysis of the immediate and long-term economic impact of child abuse and neglect suggests that child maltreatment costs the U.S. approximately $124 billion each year. The estimated annual cost of child abuse to the state of Oklahoma is nearly $1 million.
To prevent victims of child abuse and neglect from falling through the cracks of the legal system when they are deemed unsafe in their home or family circumstances, to speak up for the safety and well-being of children who have suffered from abuse and neglect, and to ensure the children's best interests remain at the forefront of court proceedings, CASA trains community volunteers age 21 or older to advocate for victims of child abuse in Cherokee County District Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
During the course of calendar year 2019, 52 male children and 31 female children were served in the three court systems of CASA's service area. The cases of 45 children were closed and those children were placed in a safe, permanent home. Of the 83 young victims served in 2019, 19 were Caucasian, one was African American, 61 were Native American (Native American children are served in all three courts, not exclusively in Tribal Court), two were Hispanic, 45 children were ages newborn to 5, 32 were ages 6-11, and six were ages 12-18.
In 2019, CASA of Cherokee Country child advocates donated more than 1,414 hours of time and drove 25,620 miles to serve the children in their cases. Time devoted by CASA volunteers to their cases equaled $34,140 in donated services.
The need for more volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children is real and ongoing. CASA of Cherokee Country will offer volunteer virtual advocate training in May.
Additional trainings are scheduled for August and November.
"No special experience or education is required, just a desire to help an abused child find a safe, permanent home," Prout said.
For information, call CASA at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788; visit the website at www.cherokeecasa.org; or stop by the office at 201 E. Delaware St. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.