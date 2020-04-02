CASA issues call to action for Child Abuse Prevention Month; new volunteers needed

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country is issuing a call to action for Tahlequah area residents to stand against child abuse and support children who have been abused or neglected.
At any time, more than 100 abused and neglected children are wards of the state in Cherokee County, Adair County, and Cherokee Nation. These come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own.
"The needs of children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic," said Jo Prout, executive director of CASA of Cherokee Country. "Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help him/her heal and thrive."
Throughout the month of April, CASA is calling on members of the community to help serve more of the area's most vulnerable children. An advocate training class will be offered in May, providing training for prospective volunteer child advocates, age 21 or older. Training consists of 15 hours of online coursework, plus 15 hours of virtual classroom interaction.
Six hours of courtroom observation will be contingent on government restrictions regarding personal interaction. Upon completion of training, the trainee is sworn in as an officer of the court and certified to begin advocating for abused and neglected children.
Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a CASA volunteer child advocate, however, will leave the foster care system two and a half months earlier, on average, compared to a child without a CASA advocate. Studies show children with a CASA advocate receive more services that are critical to their well being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.
"CASA volunteer child advocates are a constant for the child in a time of chaos," said Prout. "A child may have multiple social workers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case, but only one CASA advocate, which can make all the difference for the child's future."
CASA of Cherokee Country is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities. At the heart of the movement are nearly 77,000 highly trained volunteers who advocate for the best interests of more than 250,000 of America's children who have been abused or neglected.
CASA has 15 volunteers fighting for the interests of 25 children, but more than 140 more are wards of the state and need the care and support of a CASA advocate. For information, or to volunteer or become a donor, call 918-456-8788, or visit the website at www.cherokeecasa.org. The office is at 201 E. Delaware St., and office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
