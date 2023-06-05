Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country has announced the return of the annual CASA Playhouse for Kids.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the annual project in 2019. The playhouse serves as a fundraiser for CASA, a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in Cherokee Nation Tribal Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee County District Court.
The playhouse, a red fire station, was built by Charlie Holderbee of Holderbee Construction, and includes a child’s firefighter outfit.
For 16 years the playhouse was visible at the west end of the Reasor’s parking lot and tickets were sold inside Reasor’s north door, but this year CASA is not allowed to set up the same way, so the playhouse is on display next to Reasor’s in front of Dollar General under the big billboard. Tickets will be sold at the playhouse location each Saturday in June. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Tickets will also be available at BancFirst, TTCU Federal Credit Union, The Mustard Seed, and the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St.
The winning ticket stub will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at the playhouse. The playhouse will be delivered to the winner at no cost within a 30-mile radius of Tahlequah.
“This fundraising project is very important to CASA’s operating budget,” said Kriss Harris, CASA treasurer. “The playhouse is a good fit with CASA’s mission of finding safe, permanent homes for young victims of abuse and neglect, and is also a sound method of raising much-needed income from the communities served by CASA.”
More than 30 entities in Tahlequah are sponsors of the 2023 playhouse.
“We are so grateful for the playhouse sponsors,” said Jo Prout, CASA executive director. “They make this project possible, helping CASA raise funds to continue its mission of providing powerful voices for abused and neglected children in three area courts.”
CASA of Cherokee Country offers child advocate training several times a year to individuals 21 years of age or older. No special experience is required. The 2023 trainings are scheduled for July, August, and October. Interested parties may call the CASA office to request an application by mail or visit the CASA website, www.cherokeecasa.org, to download an application.
Prospective child advocates are required to complete a 30-hour training course plus six hours of courtroom observation over a period of five weeks.
An extensive interview, reference checks, and background checks are conducted prior to training.
CASA of Cherokee Country is a member of Oklahoma CASA Association, National CASA Association, Oklahoma Indian Child Welfare Association, National Indian Child Welfare Association, and Lake Area United Way.
For information, call CASA of Cherokee Country at 918/456-8788, visit cherokeecasa.org, or stop by the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St. in Tahlequah, or follow CASA on Facebook.
