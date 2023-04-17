Each year, more than 390,000 children in the United States are in the dependency court and foster care systems because they have experienced abuse and/or neglect.
A child in foster care, on average, will move into multiple homes and attend multiple schools. All of this chaos and inconsistency has long-term negative effects.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year, and this is likely an underestimate; rates of child abuse and neglect are five times higher for children in families with low socio-economic status compared to children in families with higher socio-economic status.
The Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that in 2021, in the United State alone, a nationally estimated 600,000 children experienced abuse or neglect and 1,820 children died of abuse and neglect.
More than 25% of victims are in the age range of birth through 2 years old. Victims younger than 1 year are 15% of all victims, and American Indian and Alaska Native children have the highest rate of victimization.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
As a consistent, caring adult in the child’s life, a CASA of Cherokee Country volunteer advocate helps the judges in Adair County, Cherokee County, and Cherokee Nation make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child.
These volunteer advocates tend to be assigned the most difficult and complex cases being adjudicated. These are often serious cases of maltreatment, in which children are at great risk, and cases with extensive child welfare involvement over time.
In 2022, 90 children in Adair County were wards of the state, 98 children in Cherokee Nation were wards of the state, and 113 children in Cherokee County were wards of the state.
CASA of Cherokee Country advocates served 62 children of those children with 45% of them being placed in safe permanent homes.
In CASA of Cherokee Country’s service area, the need for more volunteer advocates is clear and urgent.
When a CASA advocate is appointed to a case, the children in the case comes out of foster care more quickly and the case is generally resolved more swiftly than if an advocate is not working with the case.
More abused/neglected children can be served if there are more trained volunteer advocates. CASA of Cherokee Country offers volunteer training courses three times a year.
Training is open to individuals age 21 or older, no special education, or experience required.
For more information, call the CASA office at 918-456-8788, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit cherokeecasa.org.
