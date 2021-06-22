Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer training will be offered to individuals age 21 or older beginning July 5.
Certification will be granted upon completion of the 30-hour flex training curriculum and six hours of courtroom observation. The training takes place over a period of five weeks.
A report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the U.S. More than 700,000 children are found to be abused or neglected in the U.S. each year. More than 1,500 of those children die each year due to abuse and neglect. In the past year, just over 300 young victims of abuse and neglect were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Only 48 children were served by advocates due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now that restrictions are lifted, additional advocates will enable more children to benefit from the life-results accomplished by advocates.
CASA of Cherokee Country is a local non-profit program that recruits and trains community volunteers to provide one-on-one advocacy for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings. CASA advocates are independent voices for young victims ranging in age from newborn to 18, assuring the judges who make decisions about medical, therapeutic, and educational services, as well as home placements, are presented with firsthand information about each child. Their goal is for each child to have a safe, permanent home.
"Victims of child abuse and neglect deserve protection; they deserve a safe, permanent home. Having a CASA advocate speak up for each child's best interests brings about positive results more quickly than if the child has no independent voice in court," said CASA Executive Director Jo Prout.
An in-depth interview, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to entering training. No special experience or education is required, but they must be at least 21 years old.
CASA advocates work with judges alongside case workers and attorneys as appointed officers of the court; the focus of their objective appraisal is the best interest of the child.
Individuals interested in being volunteers should call 918-456-8788 to request an application and arrange for an interview. Applications are online at www.cherokeecasa.org and at the office, 201 E. Delaware St. Deadline is June 25.
