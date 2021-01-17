Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer child advocate training will be offered to individuals age 21 or older beginning Feb. 15.
CASA is a local nonprofit program that recruits and trains community volunteers to provide one-on-one advocacy for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings.
Advocates are independent voices for young victims ranging in age from newborn to 18, assuring that the judges who make decisions about medical, therapeutic, and educational services, as well as home placements, are presented with firsthand information about each child. Their goal is for each child to have a safe, permanent home.
A report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the U.S. More than 700,000 children are found to be abused or neglected in the United States each year. More than 1,500 of those children die each year due to abuse and neglect.
In the past year, nearly more than 200 young victims of abuse and neglect were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
While only 48 of those children were served by CASA advocates due to COVID-19 community restrictions, additional advocates will enable more children to benefit from the life-changing results accomplished by volunteer advocates.
Certification will be granted upon completion of the 30-hour virtual training curriculum and six hours of courtroom observation. The training takes place over a period of five weeks.
"Victims of child abuse and neglect deserve protection; they deserve a safe, permanent home. Having a CASA advocate speak up for each child's best interests brings about positive results more quickly than if the child has no independent voice in court," said CASA of Cherokee Country Executive Director Jo Prout.
An in-depth interview, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to entering training. No special experience or education is required, but individuals must be at least 21 years old.
CASA volunteer advocates are men and women who work with judges alongside case workers and attorneys as appointed officers of the court; the focus of their objective appraisal is the best interest of the child.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers should phone CASA of Cherokee Country at 918-456-8788 to request an application and arrange for an interview. Applications for training are also available online at www.cherokeecasa.org and at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St. The deadline for applications is Feb. 3.
