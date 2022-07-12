Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country's next volunteer training will begin Aug. 8, 2022, with deadline for applications July 27.
Across the U.S., more than 750,000 children are living under the supervision of a state court because their parents or caregivers have abused, neglected, or abandoned them. CASA trains advocates for children in proceedings in Cherokee and Adair County district courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Volunteers are independent voices for victims ranging in age from newborn to 18. They gather information to present to judges, working with attorneys and case workers. Their focus is the best interest of the child. Their goal is to see each child placed in a safe, permanent home.
Certification will be granted upon completion of a 30-hour course and six hours of courtroom observation. Interviews, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to training. No experience is required. Individuals over age 21 who are interested in becoming advocates should call 918-456-8788. Applications are also available online at www.cherokeecasa.org.
