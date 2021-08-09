Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer advocate training will be offered beginning Aug. 23. The deadline for applications is Aug. 16.
The training consists of 30 hours of online and classroom work and six hours of courtroom observation. An in-depth preliminary interview is required, and background and reference checks are conducted.
CASA recruits, screens, and trains volunteers to advocate for children who are victims of abuse and/or neglect. More than 300 were in Adair County District Court, Cherokee County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court in 2020. CASA volunteers usually devote 10 to 15 hours a month to a case for 12 to 18 months. These men and women are appointed officers of the court who focus on providing the best interests of the child.
Individuals over age 21 are asked to phone CASA at 456-8788 to request an application and schedule an interview. Applications are available on the website, www.cherokeecasa.org . The CASA office is at 201 E. Delaware St.
