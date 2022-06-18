Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer training will be offered beginning July 5.
CASA recruits, screens, and trains volunteers to provide one-on-one advocacy for children who come to the court system as innocent victims of abuse and/or neglect. Nearly 250 such children were found in the three courts served by CASA advocates in 2021: Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Training consists of 30 hours of blended on-line and classroom training and six hours of courtroom observation. An in-depth preliminary interview is required, and background checks and reference checks are conducted prior to enrollment in the training course.
Although it varies from case to case, being a CASA volunteers usually means devoting about 10 to 15 hours a month to a case for 12 to 18 months. CASA volunteers are men and women who are appointed by judges, focusing on the best interests of the child. Their ultimate goal is a safe, permanent home for each child.
Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA at 456-8788 as soon as possible to request an application and schedule an interview.
Applications are also available on the web site, www.cherokeecasa.org. The CASA office is located at 201 E. Delaware St. The deadline for applications is June 21.
