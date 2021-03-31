Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country announces that its next child advocate training course will begin May 10.
CASA recruits and trains citizen volunteers to serve as advocates for young victims of abuse and neglect in juvenile deprived proceedings.
"This is one cause where the actions of a single individual can have a profound impact," said Jo Prout, executive director. "One individual, trained and empowered, can ensure abused and neglected children have their rights protected and can look forward to a brighter future."
An in-depth preliminary interview is required, and background checks and reference checks are conducted prior to enrollment in the class. Certification is granted when the prospective advocate completes the 30 hours of training plus six hours of courtroom observation.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are sworn in as appointed officers of the court by a juvenile judge. The goal of an advocate’s objective appraisal is a safe, permanent home for each child. CASA of Cherokee Country serves victims of child abuse in Cherokee County and Adair County district courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA, 918-456-8788, to request an advocate application packet and schedule an interview. Applications can also be found on the website, www.cherokeecasa.org. The deadline for applications is April 28.
