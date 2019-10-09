Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country volunteer advocate training will be offered beginning Oct. 28.
CASA recruits and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for children who come to the court system as innocent victims of abuse and-or neglect. Nearly 300 such children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Tribal Court last year.
Training consists of 15 hours of online training, 15 hours of classroom interaction, and six hours of courtroom observation over a period of five weeks. An in-depth preliminary interview is required, and background checks are conducted prior to enrollment in the training course.
Although it varies from case to case, being a Court Appointed Special Advocate usually means devoting about 10-20 hours a month to a case for up to 18 months. CASA volunteer advocates are men and women who are appointed officers of the court, focusing on the best interests of the child. Their ultimate goal is a safe, permanent home for each child.
CASA of Cherokee Country serves victims of child abuse and neglect in the juvenile courts of Cherokee County, Adair County, and Cherokee Tribal Court.
Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788 as soon as possible to schedule an interview.
The CASA office is at 201 E. Delaware St. The deadline for applications is Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.