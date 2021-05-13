To acknowledge the commitment, time and compassion of volunteers, the National Court Appointed Special Advocates/ Guardian Ad Litem Association for Children is partnering with FosterStrong to host the first-ever CASA Volunteers Day on Tuesday, May 18.
CASA is a nonprofit organization that recruits, screen, trains, and supports community volunteers as they advocate for abused and neglected children in court.
CASA of Cherokee Country serves young victims of abuse and neglect in three area courts: Adair County District Court, Cherokee County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court, and supports more than a dozen highly trained volunteer child advocates for more than 300 children and youth in its service area.
FosterStrong is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering current and former foster youth and changing the negative narrative surrounding foster care.
Members of the U.S. Congress will recognize CASA Volunteers Day on Capitol Hill, and National CASA/GAL and FosterStrong will host a virtual celebration for all CASA volunteers.
The CASA network in the U.S. serves more young people in the child welfare system than any other national organization.
Since 2010, CASA volunteers across the country have donated nearly 60 million hours advocating on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Volunteer child advocates with CASA of Cherokee Country receive more than 30 hours of training before they begin working with a child, and acquire an additional 12 hours of required continuing education annually.
Appointed by a judge, these trained volunteers provide the courts with the comprehensive and objective information the courts need to make the most well-informed decisions and help ensure positive outcomes for children and youth.
To learn more about the CASA program and becoming a CASA volunteer child advocate, contact CASA of Cherokee Country, 918-456-8788, or stop by the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St. in Tahlequah, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
