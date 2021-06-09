CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Cherokee Country recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers to serve as independent voices for victims of child abuse and/or neglect. More than 300 such children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Tribal Court in calendar year 2020. CASA volunteer child advocates were able to serve less than 20 percent of those children due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The need for more CASA volunteer advocates is great: More advocates would enable more children to benefit from the life-changing results accomplished by CASA volunteers.
CASA volunteer training will be offered beginning July 5, 2021. A preliminary interview is required, and background checks and references are conducted prior to enrollment in the training course. The training course will take five weeks to complete. Certification is granted when the prospective advocate completes the 30-hour training course plus the six hours of courtroom observation.
CASA volunteer advocates are men and women from all walks of life. No special experience or education is required. They are appointed by a judge as officers of the court, and work with legal and child welfare professionals to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make potentially life-changing decisions for each child. Their ultimate goal is a safe, permanent home for each child. Although it varies from case to case, being a Court Appointed Special Advocate usually means devoting about 10 to 15 hours a month to a case for 12 to 18 months.
CASA of Cherokee Country serves young victims of abuse in Cherokee County District Court, Adair County District Court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA at 456-8788 as soon as possible to request an application and schedule an interview. Applications for training are also available online at www.cherokeecasa.org. The CASA office is located at 201 E. Delaware St. The deadline for applications is June 25, 2021.
