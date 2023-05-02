A suit regarding an alleged violation of Cherokee voter privacy saw a temporary injunction against the defendants granted on April 24, with further movement in the case due soon.
Case CV-23-278 is being heard in the District Court of the Cherokee Nation.
The plaintiffs – Cherokee citizens Abigail Hickman, Debra E. Proctor, Gary Dan Davis, Kirsti Holland, and Matthew Scraper – filed a petition for declaratory judgement and injunctive relief on April 14 against defendants Cara Cowan Watts and David Walkingstick, for allegedly violations to the Freedom of Information and Rights to Privacy Act, Cherokee Nation Election Code, and for invasion of the plaintiffs’ privacy.
In an application for temporary injunction filed April 14, the plaintiffs allege the defendants published a “registration checker” module on their campaign website that allowed any member of the public the ability to input data to identify Cherokee citizens who may be voters in a Cherokee Nation election, as well as provided the public access to certain personal information without verification.
A hearing was ordered for April 24, 2023, before Judge T. Luke Barteaux, at the Cherokee Nation District Court courtroom.
On April 24, the defendants filed an objection to the plaintiffs’ temporary order on grounds that the plaintiffs had no privacy interest in their voter registration information, saying that “states release the same kind of information as [the] defendants did”; the plaintiffs show no irreparable harm “because the information is in the public domain,” the equities do not balance highly in favor of plaintiffs; and that a temporary injunction is not consistent with the public interest.
On April 24, plaintiffs filed an application for a temporary restraining order – citing that Walkingstick had yet to be served by that time – prohibiting the defendants from publishing Cherokee citizens’ personal information on their website or by any other means. Later that day, the court granted the temporary injunction and restraining order against the defendants and ordered them to immediately remove the “registration checker,” take steps to eliminate internet access to the personal information of Cherokee citizens they control, and not further release this information except upon request of Cherokee citizens for their own information.
In regard to permanent injunctive relief, in lieu of a hearing, the court ordered the plaintiffs and Watts present briefs to the court for consideration and ruling the plaintiffs had until May 1 at 5 p.m. to submit a response to Watts’ brief.
A hearing on the temporary injunction with respect to the temporary restraining order against Walkingstick is set for May 8 at 10 a.m. This was later amended to be the final hearing.
On May 1, Walkingstick filed an objection to the application for temporary order on the grounds that the plaintiffs have no privacy interest in their voter registration information; the plaintiffs show no irreparable harm; the equities do not balance highly in favor of plaintiffs; and that a temporary injunction is not consistent with the public interest.
On May 2, the plaintiffs filed a response to the defendants’ separate objections and their brief in support of requested relief. A reply must be filed by 5 p.m. on May 3.
All documents relating to this case can be viewed online at: https://courtrecords.cherokee.org:8443/fullcourtweb/civilDocuments.do?CourtCaseId=12287
