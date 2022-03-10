The case involving a murdered woman known as “Daisy Doe” has been postponed until May.
Defense Attorney B.J. Baker appeared in court Thursday, March 10, on behalf of James Ray Vogel, who is accused killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman in 1988.
The victim's body was discovered by fisherman near the Fort Gibson dam. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.
Baker had filed a motion to dismiss the murder case due to lack of prosecution movement for Vogel.
Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.
Negotiations to dismiss the case had been pushed back for several months. The motion to dismiss the case was withdrawn in August, and Vogel is slated to appear in court May 26 at 1:30 p.m. District Judge Doug Kirkley is presiding over the case.
