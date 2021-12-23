Case of missing Welch teens remains mystery

What started out as a 16th birthday celebration in 1999 ended in the disappearance and murder of two Welch girls.
By now, their names are familiar to those who remember the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman the night of Dec. 30, 1999.
It was Ashley’s birthday, and the girls had a sleepover at her house in Welch. A passerby called 911 around 5:30 a.m., Dec. 30, to report the Freeman home was on fire. Firefighters responded to the engulfed mobile home and discovered the body of Kathy Freeman. Danny Freeman, and both Ashley and Lauria, were nowhere to be found.
Police weren’t able to find the other bodies in the rubble, and it was discovered that Kathy had been shot in the head prior to the fire.
It wasn't until the next day, when Jay and Lorene Bible were going through the charred mess, that they stumbled upon the body of Danny.
Investigators determined Danny and Kathy had been shot in the head execution-style, and the fire had been deliberately set. Police suspected foul play due to Danny’s ties to the local drug scene.
It was rumored that the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Freemans had been feuding after their son, Shane, was shot and killed by a deputy. The killing was ruled justifiable, though, and the Freemans threatened to file a wrongful death lawsuit against CCSO.
The sheriff’s office turned the case over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation once the bodies were found.
After the girls had been missing for 18 months, the community had raised funds for a reward, and police were following up with several leads. However, nothing came from those, as all turned out to be false trails.
Five years after the murders and disappearance, Jeremy Jones, a serial killer on death row in Alabama, claimed Danny owed drug money and he went to go get it. Jones confessed that he killed Danny and then Kathy. He said he was surprised to find Lauria and Ashley at the residence, and then told police where they could find their bodies.
Investigators were optimistic and planned to search an abandoned mine shaft in Galena, Kansas, where the bodies were supposedly hidden. In 2005, authorities arrived in Galena and searched the area, but nothing was found, and Jones recanted his confession.
Investigators eventually uncovered a box of documents that contained an insurance verification card. Private investigator Tom Pryor originally found the card in the Freemans' driveway within days of the murders. Pryor traced the card to a woman who lived with Phil Welch, a local drug dealer.
It wasn’t until years later that authorities contacted Pryor and obtained the card. It was alleged that Welch and two other men, Ronnie Dean Busick and David Pennington, had murdered the two parents over a drug debt, then kidnapped Lauria and Ashley and killed them.
Busick was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the death of Lauria and the Freemans in 2018. Busick denied his involvement in the crimes. Welch and Pennington are both dead, and witnesses claimed all three men had bragged about the killings.
Witnesses also said the men held the girls captive in Welch’s trailer for several days before they were killed. One woman who lived with Welch reported that the girls’ bodies had been thrown into a mine shaft in Picher, Oklahoma.
The bodies of Lauria and Ashley haven't been found, but Busick was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the accessory to the murder of Kathy and Danny, and the disappearance of the two teenagers in 2020. He could have received a lighter sentence if he had led authorities to the girls' bodies.
Busick allegedly admitted the killings were over methamphetamine, and said both girls were shot up with drugs before they were killed.
Authorities continue to follow up on any and all leads to find the girls' bodies.
