This week, Cherokee County school districts are reporting fewer positive cases of COVID-19 than in previous weeks, and some say it's due to masking.
On Sept. 13, Woodall Public Schools announced that one student tested positive. Another student tested positive at Keys elementary school on Monday.
From Sept. 13-17, Tahlequah Public Schools announced nine students and two staff members at Tahlequah High School, three students and one staff member at Tahlequah Middle School, one student and one staff member at Cherokee Elementary, three students at Greenwood Elementary, and one student and one staff member at Heritage Elementary who tested positive for COVID-19.
"We definitely don't have as many sick people. People who have tested positve are coming back. We don't have anyone quarantined at this moment, either," said Vol Woods, superintendent of Keys Public Schools.
On Sept. 15, Tenkiller Public School announced that its Board of Education approved a mask mandate for all students, and an opt-out form was provided on the school’s Facebook page. Hulbert has had a mandate for a few weeks, and officials say cases have dropped considerably. Tahlequah also imposed a mandate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.