Barbie Casey, teacher at Greenwood Elementary School, joined the Gamma Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Tahlequah, at the October meeting. Present were, from left: Secretary Judy Young, Vice President Jeanie Van Veen, Treasurer Beth Herrington, Casey, and President Donna Talley. The DKG Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Those interested in membership may contact Lynette Osborne at 918-822-0537.