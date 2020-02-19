Casey’s General Stores joins the Stilwell community with new store

STILWELL – Casey’s General Stores recently added a store in Stilwell. Doors will open on Feb. 20 at the 106 W. Locust St. location, and will provide guests with a convenient place for fuel, snacks and freshly prepared foods like pizza and bakery items.
“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day. We are excited to join the Stilwell community. Come visit us and celebrate our grand opening on Feb. 28-29 where we will offer guests a chance to see firsthand, how Casey’s is making an impact on this community,” said Katie Petru, director of communications, Casey’s General Stores.
The 4,816 square-foot store will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. This store will offer a six gasoline pump island setup; Casey’s made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos; full-service free-brewed coffee station; and more, specifically selected and designed to meet the needs of our guests in Stilwell. The new location will also offer drivers the following fuel types: 87E, 87C, 91 C, E15, E88, and diesel.
“Our breakfast pizza is one reason we’re famous and you can get it with veggies, sausage or bacon. We introduced breakfast pizza in 2001 and it remains a favorite along with our taco pizza,” said Petru.
In addition to food and quality fuel, guests can join Casey’s Rewards, the company’s first-ever loyalty program, which provides guests the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash, fuel discounts, or donate to a local school of their choice. The ability for Casey’s Rewards members to turn points they have earned into a donation to local schools – called Cash for Classrooms – is a distinctive feature, demonstrating Casey’s purpose to make lives better for its communities and guests.
Casey’s Rewards enables guests to easily earn and track points on eligible purchases, any way they shop at Casey’s – in-store, online, at the pump, or over the phone. From savings on fuel and free pizza to making a difference for schools, Casey’s Rewards is one of many ways Casey’s is giving back to its guests and the communities it serves. To join the program and start earning, visit caseys.com/rewards or download the Casey’s app for iPhone and Android.
Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.
Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.