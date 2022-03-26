Casino seeks for culinary specialists

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is launching a state-of-the-art dining experience this spring and is looking for team members to help bring new flavors to the resort. On Tuesday, March 29, Cherokee Nation Entertainment will host a job fair that offers on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
The event will take place at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs in the Qualla Ballroom and is open to the public from 2-6 p.m.
Multiple full- and part-time food and beverage positions are available, including cooks, attendants, bartenders, cocktail servers and more. Cherokee Casinos also has careers available in gaming, security and hotel departments. All positions include opportunities for advancement.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
More details on the newest innovation for Cherokee Casino will be released in the coming weeks. Chefs are urged not to miss this opportunity to be part of the team that brings an exciting, new concept to Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs guests.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59.
For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
