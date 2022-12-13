Casino to host live entertainment, promos

Live entertainment and month-long promotions will be making merry at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah this festive season.
"We have several holiday-themed promotions going on throughout December," said Tara Vest, general manager of Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
"Guests can register for these promotions at the Players Services area and sign up for the One Star Rewards Club. Guests must be 21 or older."
In the lead up to Christmas, the casino's Ancient Oak Tavern will host several live acts, including Boone Mendenhall Acoustic on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., Brett and Terri on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m., and Reversing Radio on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.
"On Christmas Day, White Wolf Steakhouse is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering a delicious stuffed turkey breast served with all the fixings or a tender, slow-roasted prime rib," said Vest. "The meal can be topped with a deep dish bourbon pecan pie with vanilla bean whipped cream."
During the week of New Year's Eve, the casino will have a promotion and then finish the night off with party favors and entertainment, including Steve & James on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., The Hi-Fi Hillbillies on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m., and Reversing Radio on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
"On New Year's Eve, White Wolf Steakhouse will offer a special featuring filet mignon Oscar-style and slow-roasted prime rib," said Vest.
Guests must be 21 years or older to attend these live shows.
Vest said Cherokee Casino Tahlequah routinely hosts several organizations throughout the holiday season for their parties in the Chota Center.
"We enjoy being a place that people can come together and celebrate the season and their friendships," she said.
Vest said Chota Center features several banquet rooms that can accommodate groups from a few to 1000-plus people.
"The holidays are always a special time for friends and families to gather, and we want to be a place for them to go for entertainment," she said. "Whether we host their event or they enjoy music at our entertainment venue or a meal at one of our dining venues, our focus is on delivering an excellent experience with quality service."
Vest said the casino staff's priority is to provide patrons with a fun entertainment experience in a clean, safe and comfortable atmosphere.
"We hope that guests take the time to enjoy the season along with everything that makes Cherokee Casino Tahlequah one of the best," she said. "This time of year always makes us thankful, and we couldn't be more thankful to celebrate with and be a part of the Tahlequah community."
