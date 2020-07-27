SEARCY, Arkansas - Gabriela Castro of Fort Gibson is one of more than 800 students who received diplomas and will be recognized as Harding University graduates during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
Castro received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics with a teaching license.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
Harding is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit harding.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.