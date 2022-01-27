Cat grooming important for health, vet says

Most cats naturally groom themselves, and a local veterinarian explained why that happens, and why cat owners usually don't need to take that chore upon themselves.
An adult cat can spend 50 percent of its time grooming itself or another cat, and there are several benefits.
Kittens are first groomed by their mothers immediately after birth to remove the amniotic sac.
The mother will lick the kitten to stimulate its breathing, and the kitten will start self-grooming when it is a few weeks old.
Dr. Bobbi Musgrove, of Premier Pet Clinic in Tahlequah, said they don't recommend routine bathing of cats, especially ones with hair.
"That's one of the things that a cat is supposed to do. We call them fastidious, which means they are a very particular groomer," said Musgrove. "If you bathe them, it changes not just their skin oil and then the composition in their hair coat, but it also changes what they're supposed to do with their time."
An adult cat doesn't require bathing unless it has gotten into something that coats or mats the fur, and a good brush of its hair should help alleviate that.
"Most cats usually bathe themselves after they eat, and that's pretty standard. It serves so many purposes other than just behavioral and cleanliness. It's also important for how their immune system functions," said Musgrove.
If necessary, baths should only be scheduled when the cat is at its most mellow, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Pet owners are urged to trim their cats' claws before bathing and to place a rubber mat where the cat can sit to ensure it won't slip.
Kittens benefit from assistance with their bathing, since they don't learn to groom until they are older. Musgrove recommends using baby shampoo when kittens are bathed.
Cats that are hairless, such as a Sphynx, do need to be bathed regularly and thoroughly.
"Some of them do still groom themselves, but a lot of them don't. They have to be bathed because they get this very odd, pigmented-waxy skin excretion that accumulates on their body, and they have to be bathed like a human," said Musgrove.
Most felines may despise water and won't bathe under any circumstances, there are a few that enjoy hopping in the shower or bathtub with their human.
"Bengals and Abyssinians actually love water, and they will try to get into the shower with people. As a general rule, I think cats don't like water because it means more work for them. If they get wet, they've got to groom it off of themselves," Musgrove said.
Musgrove said it's healthy for a cat to join a human in the shower or bath, but she also stresses that all chemicals should be cleaned off to ensure the cat won't ingest any.
"When you wash your tub or shower, be sure you rinse the chemicals down so they don't get to it. They lick everything off of themselves so they ingest everything that they come into contact with," she said.
