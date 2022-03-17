CATERING TO K-9s: Law enforcement dogs require constant training, not just as pups

Training a dog is a job that should be done regularly, and not just during the puppy stage. That's especially true for dogs that serve in law enforcement.
Tahlequah Police Department has two K-9 officers, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has two, with one more slated to join soon. All four animals are Belgian Malinois.
Belgian Malinois is the dog of choice for police and military work due to their intense drive and focus. The breed is used as a working dog for many tasks including detection of odors such as explosives, accelerants and narcotics. They can track humans for suspect apprehension in police work, as well as search-and-rescue missions.
The state requires handlers to go through at least 16 hours a month of training, and several area agencies meet up in different places to train on narcotic searches, tracking and bite work.
"We try to train them monthly," said Tahlequah Police Detective Josh Girdner, who has had his K-9, Burro, since 2017. "They're like humans; if you don't train them for so long, they start to go down."
The dogs must go through an annual certification required by CLEET for narcotics detection. During narcotics search training, handlers will plant drugs in and around vehicles or buildings for the dogs to sniff out. Methamphetamine, marijuana, heroine and cocaine are all used for that purpose.
Girdner now spends less time on the streets in a patrol vehicle, and Burro's duties have also changed.
"He's still used within the department, and when we get called to places for narcotics, I'll take him out and he'll run it," said Girdner. "If I'm called for another agency, he's basically there to find drugs and more of a deterrent than anything."
Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker has never been a handler before, and he's had his K-9 for approximately six months. Baker said he trains with Crush once a week, every week.
"You can throw this ball out there and whenever it sits for a couple minutes or so, it starts letting odor out," said Baker. "The way the dogs search and track their stuff, the odor essentially comes out in a 'cone.'"
Baker said he'd come in with Crush at a 90-degree angle and give him a command to search.
"When he comes in and he'll find that first bit of odor, he'll hit the ground before he takes off
running. He'll start going back and fourth, into odor and out of odor and repeat that until he funnels his way down to where the item is," said Baker.
The dogs and their handlers spend some together during their training, as the two will be together 24/7.
"Some of the dogs come to the academy that have some sort of background in training, whether it be a show dog or even training and obedience. They'll put the finishing touches on them, but once I get there, I have to go through a constant training, even to this day," said Girdner.
Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 officer, Ivo, have been partners since 2017. Ivo was already trained when the two were paired up, and Ivo has a background in French Ring competitions.
Ivo's commands are in French, and Qualls had to learn those words to build a better bond with his partner.
Robert "Deacon" Powell, of K-9 One Protection, has been training dogs since he was 16 years old.
"I get multiple dogs here for boarding training, and normally it's a three-week training course. But the first week is just me building a bond with the dog," said Powell.
He said there should no physical discipline during the training process, as dogs feed off chemical odors associated with anger, fear, and sadness.
"When you come out and you're completely angry, you give off that odor, and the dog won't want to be around you, because they'll think they might get hurt. Everything has to be fun in training, and you want to end the training off on a good note," he said.
Ideally, puppies should begin some sort of training with commands at a young age, but Powell said those should only be one-on-one trainings and not around other dogs.
"At about 5 weeks old, I will test drive for them to either have the hunting capabilities: prey-driven, ball-driven, or food-driven," said Powell. "For most people, I tell them to start as young as 8 weeks, but that's an in-home training because you don't want to dog out before its had all of its shots."
