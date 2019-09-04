A man charged with murder is set appear in Cherokee County District Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before District Judge Doug Kirkley for a motion hearing.
Aram Catron, 36, of Kansas, Oklahoma, allegedly fled law enforcement officers following a shoplifting incident at Walmart in January 2018.
He is accused of driving his truck at a high speed through Tahlequah streets and plowing into another vehicle, driven by Malinda Jane Phillips, 36, Park Hill. Phillips died from her injuries.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator Robert Francis said during the preliminary hearing that based on the evidence, Catron appeared to have been traveling at 80 mph at the time of impact.
Catron was critically injured in the collision, but checked out of a Tulsa hospital before the probe was completed and charges were brought. He was later taken into custody in McDonald County, Missouri.
