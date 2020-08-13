The Tahlequah City Council is slated to vote on calling a special election to amend the City Charter during a meeting Monday night, Aug. 17.
Mayor Sue Catron is asking councilors to change the charter to increase the number of council member to two in each ward. Tahlequah has four wards, and that would bring the total to eight councilors.
Catron is also asking for an amendment that would give the mayor a vote on topics before the council and to eliminate a designated time for the monthly meeting.
Catron would like to remove the street commissioner and city treasurer from elected positions and add a recall provision for any elected position. Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals is slated to resign at the end of the month, while City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger was appointed in February after Lanny Williams resigned.
The Tahlequah City Council special meeting is Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 850 7968 1814
Password: 283771
