Races have formed for all three Tahlequah municipal government seats up for grabs, sending candidates to the February special election after six filed this week.
Elected positions up for the February election were Wards 3 and 4 city councilor, and mayor.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers had filed for reelection Monday, Dec. 12, while former Mainstreet Director Drew Haley filed for the same post.
Mayor Sue Catron filed for reelection Wednesday, Dec. 14, despite reports that she wouldn’t seek a second term. Local Realtor Suzanne Myers filed for mayor as well on Monday.
Attorney Ryan Cannonie and Joshua Allen, Tahlequah Public Schools band director, will be vying for Ward 4 councilor. Trae Ratliff, the current Ward 4 councilor, is seeking a seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
