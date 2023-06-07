Local kids followed the spirit of adventure at a “Puss in Boots” camp during the first week of the Tahlequah IDEA Summer Academy at Northeastern State University.
The camp was geared to 4- and 5-year-olds and was themed around “Puss in Boots,” an adventurous feline outlaw made popular in the “Shrek” movies.
The camp takes place June 5-9 and invited kids to go on adventures and become a heroes like Puss.
Kids made several crafts during the camp, including their very own play sword to match the swashbuckling cat. Student Director Natalie Fairman said the campers used pool noodles and colored duct tape to create their sabers.
Jesse Sixkiller showed off his creation – a silver sword with a turquoise hilt – and raised it to the sky.
“It’s so cool,” said Jesse.
Jesse said he plans to play with his sword when he takes it home.
Music was a part of the camp, as well. Campers made little maracas and tambourines from paper and craft supplies.
“Puss in Boots has his little band,” said Fairman, as she gave the instruments a rhythmic shake.
Most of the crafts they’ve made, she said, have already gone home with the kids.
To wind down from their adventures, kids enjoyed some rest, snacks, and “Puss in Boots” cartoons.
The Tahlequah IDEA Summer Academy is coordinated by Barbara Fuller, and camps are held for four weeks in June. Each costs $130 and features different activities for different age groups, including camps themed on Avatar, Paw Patrol, Dungeons and Dragons, Harry Potter, and Minecraft.
Dr. Eloy A. Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, told the Daily Press in early May that students enjoy these camps.
“That’s why they keep on coming back. The [Broken Arrow] camp [has] over 600 registrants and the Tahlequah camp is very popular as well,” said Chávez. “Parents enjoy our camps and keep bringing their students to our camps. It’s good to hear some wonderful words like, ‘we know our kids learn while they’re having fun.’”
Fairman said most camps still have spots open. As of press time, only week two of the Minecraft camp – a popular pick celebrating its 10th year at IDEA this summer – was full. If interested, Fairman said, parents can bring their kids and payment to camp and register the day of.
Learn more
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
