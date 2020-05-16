STILLWATER - Ranchers are invited to a series of free webinars to discuss cattle production, management and marketing tips with other professionals in the field.
The lunchtime series began May 14 with a teleconference through the Zoom online portal. Kellie Raper, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, was scheduled to lead the conversation about topics such as Oklahoma Quality Beef Network VAC-45 program health and management influence on calf prices. VAC-45 refers to verification programs centered on calf health and management around the time of weaning.
Those steps have been shown to improve performance and health of calves during and after the stressful weaning period. Registration for the Zoom webinars is now open at https://dasnr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvd-yrrjMrGNEAuaK6dkost_a4uGLSUEn_. The series is hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The series is scheduled to continue May 21 and 28, and June 4, 11 and 18. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.