Cattywampus guard rails not hindering hydrant

Fire officials said problems with a damaged guard rail around a fire hydrant on College Avenue, just across Second Street from the Daily Press, have been reported to the Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
On Wednesday, April 21, a man contacted the newspaper and speculated that someone had been trying to steal the hydrant.
His guess was that the would-be thief had backed up a big truck and hooked a cable to the guard rail. He said it appeared that the cable was used to pull part of the railing out of the ground, and perhaps damage or steal the hydrant.
In fact, the guard rails have been tilted severely for several years, and people who work in that area and see it every day just assumed it was supposed to be that way.
After seeing a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook, city employees told Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker, who checked out the railing and hydrant Thursday morning. He suspects it was an accident, rather than a deliberate act.
"We went to go look and made sure the hydrant was fine, and it looked to be non-damaged," said Baker. "To me, it looked like someone had backed into it and pushed [the railing] over, and I think the person with a cable may have been pulling it back to fix it."
Not all hydrants have guard rails set up around them, and Baker said he believes this particular hydrant has one because it's been hit before.
"TPWA was notified and made aware of it and they are going to address the situation, whether that's going to fix it or make sure it's not a hindrance to the hydrant," said Baker.
