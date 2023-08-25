The cause of a fire that damaged nearly three Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit administration buildings earlier this month has been determined by investigators to be non-criminal.
Members of the Tahlequah and Woodall Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the CN Marshal Service, CN Emergency Management, and CN Emergency Medical Services, on Aug. 11 after receiving the call at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters initially fought the blaze until after 3 a.m.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators, along with the TFD Assistant Fire Marshal Aaron Garrett, went out to the location on Aug. 13 to investigate and collect evidence.
The CN Communications team, which released a statement shortly after the time of the structure fire, said the buildings that incurred fire and smoke damage included several administrative offices, a conference space and storage space on the CN Early Childhood Unit campus. The buildings were not occupied at the time.
