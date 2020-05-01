Recreationalists heading out to enjoy the area’s scenic rivers this weekend are asked to use caution.
Illinois River Basin stream gauges Friday reported flows running approximately two times faster than normal conditions, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for Rivers Operations and Water Quality.
Water flows and levels will only fall slightly throughout the weekend. Winds are forecast to be out of the south Friday and Saturday, with gusts up to 25-30 mph at times.
“It’s important that floaters, fishermen and swimmers exercise caution. Never swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions,” said Fite.
Boaters should inform family members or neighbors what stream they will be floating and when they plan to return from the trip. Those at the waterways should wear life preservers, protective footwear and other suitable clothing.
“Floaters beware, a number of flood events have occurred since the last float season. Fallen trees and debris may have accumulated in turns and runs that could pose navigational hazards,” said Fite. “If in doubt about the stream reach to be floated, once on the water, stop and get out on land to scout a safe pathway when approaching meanders and where there are fallen trees and other debris.”
Debris and fallen trees act as strainers that let water pass through, yet will trap and hold a boat or swimmer. When encountering strainers, always portage your boat around them, Fite recommended.
“Please be safe, and adhere to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC COVID-19 guidance and resources,” said Fite.
Guidelines call for maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet from other people, and to limit groups to 10 people or less. GRDA Police Department will be out to enforce the governor’s executive order.
