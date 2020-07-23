For Thursday, July 23, fishermen, floaters and swimmers should exercise caution on and along the Illinois River, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for river operations and water quality.
Runoff resulting from Tuesday night’s thunderstorms occurring over the Osage Creek sub-basin area in Benton County, Arkansas, had water levels in the Illinois River on the rise Wednesday evening.
Osage Creek is a tributary of the river where runoff drains from rainfall events for the land area located south of Bentonville and west of Rogers, Arkansas.
Illinois River water levels and flows are expected to fall back to near normal conditions by the weekend.
This advisory does not apply to Barren Fork Creek and Flint Creek.
Consult with a commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions.
Adults and children lacking paddling skills should be paired with experienced paddlers utilizing rafts.
It's important to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while out on the water.
